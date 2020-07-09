Old Port Advisors Has $928,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 15,310,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,812,633. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

