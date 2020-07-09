Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 38,849,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,158,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.