Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 4,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,729. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

