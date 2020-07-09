Old Port Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. 1,377,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,789. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80.

