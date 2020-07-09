Old Port Advisors Purchases 19,741 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 876,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,455,000 after buying an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 420.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 138,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 3,251,376 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

