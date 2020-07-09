Old Port Advisors Purchases 714 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $151,116,000 after acquiring an additional 245,486 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 13,272,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,801,998. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $252.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

