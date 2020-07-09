Old Port Advisors Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 43,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

