Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. 673,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

