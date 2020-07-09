Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.59. 3,587,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

