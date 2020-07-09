Old Port Advisors Sells 106 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $135.75. 2,753,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,237. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

