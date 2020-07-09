Old Port Advisors Sells 1,354 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. 52,866,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,454,695. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

