Old Port Advisors Sells 3,876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $481,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 38,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. 9,999,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

