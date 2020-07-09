Old Port Advisors Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 13,591,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,842,592. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

