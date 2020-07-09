Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,581,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,697,689. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

