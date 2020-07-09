Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Shares of ORMP opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.62. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.