Orbitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $402,696.85 and approximately $18.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00039351 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00771782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.01929975 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00175531 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00170445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006121 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

