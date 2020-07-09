Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and approximately $413,095.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.01999096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00180677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00064362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115606 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,307,598 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

