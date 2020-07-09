PagSeguro Digital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,016 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,163% compared to the average volume of 397 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 9,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,593. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

