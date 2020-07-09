ParallelCoin Price Up 66.1% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $92,334.84 and $400.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

