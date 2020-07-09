Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 1,244.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.64. 61,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

