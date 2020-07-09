Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Reduced by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $181.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,230,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,369. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.58.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

