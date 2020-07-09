PayPie Price Tops $0.0085 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. PayPie has a market cap of $701,071.37 and approximately $106.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01991503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00180655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00064717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00116018 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.