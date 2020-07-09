Peercoin (PPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,571.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $40,571.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,248.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.02554411 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002279 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00675263 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,361,129 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

