Pengana International Equities (ASX:PIA) Trading Up 3%

Pengana International Equities Ltd (ASX:PIA) was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.05 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.71), approximately 382,333 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.04.

Pengana International Equities Company Profile (ASX:PIA)

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

