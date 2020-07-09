Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. 95,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

