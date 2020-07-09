PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,848,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,290. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

