PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PEP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,290. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

