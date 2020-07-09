PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. First American Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.14. 126,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

