PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

