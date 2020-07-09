PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 59,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.55. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.