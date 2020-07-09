Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.46. 954,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,589,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

