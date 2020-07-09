Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 800.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 95,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 84,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,310,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

