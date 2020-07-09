Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Up 14.1% in June

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHIO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,431. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.