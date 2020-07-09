Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.49 EPS

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON PHTM opened at GBX 55.60 ($0.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. Photo-Me International has a one year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 107.80 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.82.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHTM. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Stephane Gibon bought 50,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 210,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,099 ($50.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,607,900 ($10,593,034.70).

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.