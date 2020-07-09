Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PILBF) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 73,638 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 52,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

About Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

