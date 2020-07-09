Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
NYSE:PCN opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.25.
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
