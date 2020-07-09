Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:PCN opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.