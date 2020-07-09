Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

PCI stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

