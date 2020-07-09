PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $5.49 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

