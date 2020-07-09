PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

