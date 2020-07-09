PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $28.73.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.