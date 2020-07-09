Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.