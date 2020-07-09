Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.
About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II
