Pimco Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

