Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:PML opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

