Pimco Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

PMX stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

