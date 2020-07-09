Pimco Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
PMX stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.
About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III
