Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

