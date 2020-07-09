PlayFuel Price Tops $0.16 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $81.95 million and $2.58 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.04915792 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

