Polianta Ltd Acquires 400 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,934,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RE. BofA Securities started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.25.

NYSE RE traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.18. 162,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.77. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

