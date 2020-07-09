Polianta Ltd Acquires New Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.13.

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.48. 997,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.53. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

