Polianta Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.92. 25,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,206. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.