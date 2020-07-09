Polianta Ltd Buys New Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Msci makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 11.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,448. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $370.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

