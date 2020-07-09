Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 10,200 Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allstate by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,489,000 after acquiring an additional 159,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Allstate by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $9,015,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $997,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

ALL stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

